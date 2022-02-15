Kerala: Trans couple ties knot on Valentine’s Day

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, a transgender couple from Thiruvananthapuram Manu Karthika and Syama S Prabha tied the knot following all rituals and support of families and friends. The couple will be soon completing the paperwork to approach Kerala High Court to register their marriage under transgender identity. The couple got themselves identified as transgender in their IDs, which is why they haven’t been able to register their marriage under Special Marriage Act.