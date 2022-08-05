Search icon
Kerala: Thomas Isaac to seek legal remedy over ED’s summons in KIIFB case

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent notice to the former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac again over the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) case, the former Minister on August 04 in Thiruvananthapuram, said that he will seek a legal remedy over the matter.“ED has asked me to appear on 11. Case is framed under Foreign Exchange Management Act. In the last 3 years, not once they questioned legality of Masala Bonds issue by RBI. It's harassment. I will seek legal remedy to this,” Thomas Isaac said.

