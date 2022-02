Kerala: Temperature soars close to 40 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, normal life affected

As the temperature soared close to 40° C on February 17 in Kottayam, Kerala, the normal life was affected due to the weather change.According to a local, the water supply was affected which is adding to the trouble. Vegetable merchants were affected the most, along with stray animals. “It’s worse than last year, the people are tired and the water resources have stopped,” a local said to ANI.