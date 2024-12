Kerala should move along with NDA govt in Delhi BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan

While speaking to ANI, BJP candidate from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan said that Kerala should move along with NDA government in Delhi. Rajasekharan said, “For development of the state and welfare of its people, I think, Kerala should move along with NDA government in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I'll win in this election.”