Kerala: SFI leader brutally attacked by students in Wayanad

Aparna Gowri, the Joint Secretary of the Wayanad district’s Student Federation Wing, was attacked by members of the Student Federation of India on December 02. Aparna Gowri is currently being treated in a private hospital in Wayanad. During the incident, a police officer was also assaulted. So far, 5 students have been arrested.