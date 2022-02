Kerala: Retired SI teaches traditional martial art ‘Kalaripayattu’ to students for free

Muhammed Gurukkal, a retired police sub-inspector, has been training children in the traditional martial art ‘Kalaripayattu’ for free of cost in Kozhikode, Kerala. He has trained approximately 3000 students so far. ‘Kalaripayattu’ is a form of Indian martial art that originated in Kerala.