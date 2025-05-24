Kerala Rains Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala Early Confirms IMD Kerala Director | India Monsoon News

Kerala Rains: Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala Early, Confirms IMD Kerala Director | India Monsoon News Kerala Rains LIVE Updates | Red Alert in Kannur, Kasaragod | Landslides, Power Cuts, Flooding Across State Heavy monsoon rains have triggered a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts for several other districts in Kerala. A migrant worker died in a landslide, highways have been submerged, and multiple districts are experiencing power outages, fallen trees, and blocked roads. In Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, strong winds uprooted trees and disrupted traffic. In Vizhinjam, a tree fell on a power line, causing major power cuts. Aruvikkara Dam shutters were opened, releasing 100 cm of water. Meanwhile, in Thrissur, a landslide damaged homes, as locals blamed years of government inaction.