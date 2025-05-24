Kerala Rains Monsoon Arrives In India; Earliest Onset On Mainland Since 2009 | India Monsoon News

Kerala Rains: Monsoon Arrives In India; Earliest Onset On Mainland Since 2009 | India Monsoon News IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar confirms early monsoon onset in Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of the usual June 1 date. The monsoon has also started covering parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India including Mizoram. Active monsoon conditions are expected due to a depression over central and Konkan regions, which will help the monsoon spread to other areas in the next 3-4 days. Stay updated on India’s early monsoon arrival and weather impact.