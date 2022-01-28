Kerala: Rail services disrupt as goods train derails at Aluva railway station

Four wagons of a goods train going towards Kollam in Kerala derailed at Aluva railway station on January 27 which affected train services on the route but no injuries were reported, railway officials said. The freight train was carrying cement from Andhra Pradesh. The second, third, fourth, and fifth wagons of the train derailed while entering the third platform of the Aluva station around 10.30 pm. Following the incident, some trains were stranded for hours at different stations leading to a disruption in services. “Disruption resulted in some cancellations, some trains have become short termination. Some trains have been rescheduled. We are trying to restore services quickly. There will be some late running.” said R Mukund, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram Division.