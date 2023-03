Kerala: Public to pay their last respects to Malyalam Actor Innocent at Kadavantara indoor stadium in Kochi

Mortal Remains of Malyalam Actor Innocent was taken to Kadavantara indoor stadium in Kochi on March 27. Public would pay their last respects to the renowned actor there. The 75-year-old actor Innocent breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi on March 26 due to prolonged illness.