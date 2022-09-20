Kerala Pet dogs given anti-rabies vaccine amid the rise in dog-bite cases

Kerala government started injecting rabies vaccine to all pet dogs. There have been 21 deaths due to rabies in the state so far this year. State government has asked people to register their pet dogs. There has been a 57 per cent increase in the use of the anti-rabies vaccine in 2021-2022 as compared to 2016-2017. Rabies eradication projects are jointly implemented by the local self-government bodies and the Animal Welfare Department. September is being observed as Rabies prevention month. Since April this year, 2,00,000 domestic dogs have been vaccinated against rabies. Apart from this, 1.2 lakh rabies vaccinations were given to people who had animal bites.