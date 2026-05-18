Kerala News VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Kerala CM With 20-Member Cabinet | Congress | Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader V.D. Satheesan takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala with 20 members of his cabinet at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (May 18, 2026), taking helm of the State’s UDF Government.
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Congress leader V.D. Satheesan takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala with 20 members of his cabinet at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (May 18, 2026), taking helm of the State’s UDF Government.