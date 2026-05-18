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Kerala News: VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Kerala CM With 20-Member Cabinet | Congress | Rahul Gandhi

Kerala News: VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Kerala CM With 20-Member Cabinet | Congress | Rahul Gandhi

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Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

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Updated: May 18, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

Kerala News VD Satheesan Takes Oath As Kerala CM With 20-Member Cabinet | Congress | Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala with 20 members of his cabinet at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (May 18, 2026), taking helm of the State’s UDF Government.

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Congress leader V.D. Satheesan takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala with 20 members of his cabinet at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (May 18, 2026), taking helm of the State’s UDF Government.

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VD Satheesan
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