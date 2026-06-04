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Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Kerala News Monsoon Arrives In Kerala! IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert As El Niño Threat Looms

The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, marking the beginning of India's crucial rainy season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for Kerala, while parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also expected to witness intense showers. With thunderstorms and strong winds forecast across several regions, the monsoon is set to advance across the country in the coming weeks. However, concerns remain over the possible development of El Niño, which could impact rainfall patterns and agriculture. Watch the latest monsoon update, weather forecast, rain alerts, and El Niño developments across India.

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The Southwest Monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, marking the beginning of India's crucial rainy season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for Kerala, while parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also expected to witness intense showers. With thunderstorms and strong winds forecast across several regions, the monsoon is set to advance across the country in the coming weeks. However, concerns remain over the possible development of El Niño, which could impact rainfall patterns and agriculture. Watch the latest monsoon update, weather forecast, rain alerts, and El Niño developments across India.

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