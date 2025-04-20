Kerala News Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested In Alleged Drugs Case | Shine Tom Chacko News

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by Kerala Police in connection with alleged drug use. He has been booked under Sections 27 (consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of NDPS Act. A medical examination will be conducted soon, along with further legal proceedings. Ernakulam North Police formally recorded the actor's arrest under NDPS Act. Sources confirmed that bailable charges were invoked after Kochi police issued a summons.