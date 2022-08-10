Search icon
Kerala: Mother, son clear Public Service Commission exams together

A 42-year-old mother (Bindu) and her 24-year-old son (Vivek) from Malappuram have cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together. While Bindu cleared the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam with a rank of 92, her son Vivek cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38. Bindu began reading books to encourage her son to read when he was in class 10, but it also prompted her to prepare for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. Nine years down the line, both she and her son are set to enter government service together.

