Kerala Mandala-Makaravilak festival concludes in Sabarimala Temple

The Mandala-Makaravilak festival was concluded at Sabarimala Temple, Kerala on January 20. The door of the temple was closed after offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. With the concluding rituals at the temple, pilgrim season concluded in Sabarimala. After the concluding ceremony, ‘Thiruvabharam’, the ornaments which the deity wore at the time of the festival were sent back to Pandalam Palace.