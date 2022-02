Kerala: Man jumps off Venduruthy bridge in suicide bid, rescued by Indian Navy in Kochi

In an act of great vigilance, Southern Naval Command ensured the safe rescue of a man who had jumped off Venduruthy Bridge in Kerala on February 10. The Indian Navy Fast Intercept Craft’s crew patrolling in Kochi harbour, took instant action and the man was provided first aid, following the rescue. The Incident was reported to the local police.