Kerala govt refutes Centre’s allegation on daily COVID data

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on April 19 denied the allegations levelled against state government for not sending COVID data to the Centre. “Allegations that Kerala government is not giving COVID data to the Centre are absolutely wrong. We have been sending data since 2020 and continue to do so. It’s just that we have stopped publishing daily bulletin in the state. We have been sending mails to the Centre regarding COVID data,” she said. “We are giving daily report to National Surveillance Unit (NSU) in the format suggested by Union Government. Quite unfortunate that a responsible person from Union Government is sending a letter to Principal Secretary stating that Kerala is not giving data to the Centre,” she added.