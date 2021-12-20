Kerala Govt is doing appeasement politics, protecting criminals: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on December 20 said that Kerala government is doing appeasement politics and protecting the criminals who were involved in the recent killing of two political leaders in Alappuzha, Kerala. While speaking to media persons, he said, “We demand that a fair investigation be done and culprits should be punished. But the government is doing appeasement politics and are protecting the criminals. In the last few years, BJP leaders and workers have been murdered on a large scale. Over 200 BJP workers have been murdered here. There is no law and order in the state.”