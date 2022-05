Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offers Namaz in Thiruvananthapuram on Eid-ul-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on May 03 along with other devotees offered Namaz at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With the sighting of the crescent moon on May 02, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on May 03.