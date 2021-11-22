{"id":"2920748","source":"DNA","title":"Kerala: Government school introduces unisex uniforms to encourage gender equity","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Valayanchirangara Government Lower Primary School, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, which has a strength of 754 students has taken the first step towards gender neutrality and introduced a new uniform for their students-- a 3/4th shorts and shirt, irrespective of the gender.\r

