Kerala Gold Scam: V Muraleedharan demands resignation of CM Vijayan

As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s name joined the ongoing Kerala Gold Scam case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan on June 11 in Kochi, chastised the CM and said that the CM should resign and face the investigation. “For the first time in the history of this country, the CM has been accused of such a serious allegation of smuggling (gold). So, if he (Kerala CM) has some morality left, he should resign and face the investigation,” the BJP leader said.