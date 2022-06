Kerala Gold scam: CM Vijayan strongly connected with Shaj Kiran, says accused Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh on June 14 claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is strongly connected with former Journalist Shaj Kiran.“No matter how many more cases come up against me, I will not withdraw my 164 statement. The CM is strongly connected with Shaj Kiran. They sent him to my office and now they've registered another case against me,” she said.