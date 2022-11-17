Search icon
Kerala: Devotees offer prayer at Sabarimala Temple

Devotees thronged Sabarimala Temple in Kerala on November 17 to offer prayer. Doors of the temple were opened on November 17 for prayers. Devotees offered prayers with great fervour.

