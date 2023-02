Kerala: Culling of domestic birds completed after bird flu cases in Kottayam

Culling of domestic birds in Panachikkadu area of Kottayam, Kerala was completed and all the areas were sanitised on February 06. The administration banned the transportation of birds and animals in Kottayam after bird flu cases increased in the area. As a precautionary measure, the administration in Kottayam launched the culling of domestic birds after the area saw an increase in the number of bird flu cases.