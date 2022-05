Kerala: Court pronounces Vismaya Case accused as guilty under Dowry Prohibition Act

Kiran Kumar, the accused in the Vismaya Case, has been pronounced guilty by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court on May 23 in Kollam. The accused was found guilty under various Sections of Dowry Prohibition Act. His wife died by suicide in August 2021 upon being tortured by him for dowry. The police took away the accused after the hearing.