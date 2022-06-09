Kerala Congress stages protest against CM Vijayan over gold scam case

After Swapna Suresh levelled allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold scam case, the state Congress wing on June 09 staged protests in Thiruvananthapuram demanding his resignation. The Kerala Congress Mahila Wing and Youth Congress, initially staged demonstration and later a scuffle broke out between the party workers and police. As the agitators tried to march ahead with their protest and break the barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.