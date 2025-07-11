Kerala Congress Leader K Murlidharan Slams Shashi Tharoor On CM Survey Post | Kerala Election

Referring to the Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor's social media post, sharing a survey suggesting he is the most preferred choice for chief minister amongst Congress-led UDF leaders in Kerala, senior party leader K Muraleedharan took a swipe at him, saying "he should first decide which party he belongs to". "Even if someone else is leading in the survey, if the UDF comes to power in the 2026 Assembly polls, the chief minister will be from the UDF," Muraleedharan told reporters on Thursday, reacting to a query on Tharoor's post on 'X'. "Our aim is to win the elections. We are not interested in such unnecessary controversies," he said.