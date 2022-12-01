Kerala CMS College students protest against attack on girl student her friend in Kottayam

An attack on a CMS college girl, and her friend in Kottayam town has ignited widespread protests. Students of the college staged demonstration against the brutal attack. Human wall was formed in and female students cut their hair in support of the victims. The girl and her friend was attacked by three youths on November 28 night in Kottayam town. They were attacked for opposing eve-teasing.