Kerala CM How VD Satheesan Edged Out KC Venugopal To Win Kerala CM Race
After days of intense lobbying, closed-door meetings, and internal power struggles, Kerala finally has New CM, V. D. Satheesan. But this victory was far from straightforward. Watch the full video to understand.
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After days of intense lobbying, closed-door meetings, and internal power struggles, Kerala finally has New CM, V. D. Satheesan. But this victory was far from straightforward. Watch the full video to understand.