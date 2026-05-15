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Updated: May 15, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Kerala CM How VD Satheesan Edged Out KC Venugopal To Win Kerala CM Race

After days of intense lobbying, closed-door meetings, and internal power struggles, Kerala finally has New CM, V. D. Satheesan. But this victory was far from straightforward. Watch the full video to understand.

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After days of intense lobbying, closed-door meetings, and internal power struggles, Kerala finally has New CM, V. D. Satheesan. But this victory was far from straightforward. Watch the full video to understand.

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