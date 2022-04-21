Kerala Clash breaks out between Congress workers police during protest against Silver Line project

A clash broke out between Congress Party workers and the city Police on April 21 during a protest against Silver Line Project in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Congress has been staging a protest against the project in the city for over a month. Silver Line is a proposed higher-speed rail line in India that would connect Kerala’s Capital city, Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.