Kerala: BJP Women Wing protests against CM Vijayan over gold smuggling case

Bharatiya Janata Party Women Wing held a protest against Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over gold smuggling case on June 15. The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. Amidst the political furore, the state government has appointed a 12-member team led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to probe Swapna Suresh for giving the 164 statements against the CM.