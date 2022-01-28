Kerala: 15-year-old specially-abled boy swims across Periyar River in one hour

A specially-abled 15-year-old boy, Muhammad Aseem proved that capability cannot be measured in terms of physicality. The eighth standard student, Aseem, swam across Periyar River near the Aluva Mahadev Temple in one hour in Kerala on January 27. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath was also present at the location to cheer the 15-year-old boy. His coach Saji Valasseril trained him for 14 days to swim across the river. Aseem was born without hands. His legs are also weak legs by birth. Aseem is a native of Velimanna village in Kozhikode district.