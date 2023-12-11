Kerala: 12-year-old on Sabarimala pilgrimage dies during trek to Ayyappa shrine

A 12-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu died during the trek to the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala on Saturday. The girl, Padmasree, fell unconscious at Appachimedu, a location along the path leading to the hilltop shrine. According to the police, Padmasree was accompanied by her family members, who mentioned that she had been dealing with multiple health issues, including breathlessness. Despite efforts, she lost her life at the cardiology centre at Appachimedu between 4 PM and 5 PM.