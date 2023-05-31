“Kejriwal will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years…” Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on May 31, said that he supports the ordinance against the Delhi Government. He also mentioned that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not get control of the vigilance department, then he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit said, “I support the ordinance against the Delhi government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years.”