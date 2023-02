Kejriwal, Sisodia use Feedback Unit to spy on political rivals, media: Shehzad Poonawalla

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on February 22 hailed the Ministry of Home Affair’s decision to give a nod to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case. He said that just like China uses Spy balloons, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia use FBU to spy upon their own political rivals and media.