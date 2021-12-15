Kejriwal reaches Punjab whenever elections happen Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on December 15 said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal reaches Punjab whenever elections happen. She said that he also made false promises in the past.“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaches wherever elections happen. He did the same in 2017, made false promises. He wasn't seen in five years even after AAP became Opposition in Punjab. Neither him nor his MLAs have been seen in the last 5 years here,” she said.