Kejriwal News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Kejriwal's 'Satyagrah' Vow Against Delhi High Court Judge

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INDIA
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attacked Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote to a High Court judge and skipped a court appearance in a case linked to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.