FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh crashes internet, makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on Morni, international host aces with perfection, fans react

Sensex declines 200 points, Nifty remains below 24100 amid US-Iran conflict; What investors should note

H-1B Visa: Minimum salary of Dollar 2,00,000? Donald Trump's party prepares bill

Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date, fans react

After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie

Trump warns final bill must be passed by June 1 or federal government will shut down

ISIS lone wolf attack? Mumbai man asks victims if they can recite 'kalma', stabs them, details here

US President Donald Trump 'doesn't love' ​Iran's new proposal, cites nuclear issue: Report

Greater Noida West to NH-91 travel to get easier as new 4-lane road from Ek Murti to Ghaziabad to bring traffic relief, fix waterlogging woes, tender issued

US vs Iran at sea: Tehran slams Washington seizure of oil tankers as ‘armed robbery on high seas’

  • LATEST
Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh crashes internet, makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on Morni, international host aces with perfection, fans react

Diljit Dosanjh crashes internet, makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on Morni

Kejriwal News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Kejriwal's 'Satyagrah' Vow Against Delhi High Court Judge

Kejriwal News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Kejriwal's 'Satyagrah' Vow Against Delhi High Court Judge

Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date, fans react

Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 08:56 AM IST

Kejriwal News Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Kejriwals Satyagrah Vow Against Delhi High Court Judge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attacked Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote to a High Court judge and skipped a court appearance in a case linked to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attacked Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote to a High Court judge and skipped a court appearance in a case linked to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
rekha gupta on kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal news
aap leader court case update
arvind kejriwal court refusal
court appearance refusal case
delhi politics breaking news
gandhi satyagraha reference politics
indian political controversy latest
justice swarana kanta hearing
justice system remarks india politics
kejriwal satyagraha statement
kejriwal supreme court move
political statement kejriwal news
AAP
BJP
liquour policy scam
News
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh crashes internet, makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on Morni, international host aces with perfection, fans react
Diljit Dosanjh crashes internet, makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on Morni
Sensex declines 200 points, Nifty remains below 24100 amid US-Iran conflict; What investors should note
Sensex declines 200 points, Nifty remains below 24100 amid US-Iran conflict; Wha
H-1B Visa: Minimum salary of Dollar 2,00,000? Donald Trump's party prepares bill
H-1B Visa: Minimum salary of Dollar 2,00,000? Donald Trump's party prepares bill
Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date, fans react
Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date
After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie
After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay- Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement