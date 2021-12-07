Kejriwal levels allegations against CM Channi over illegal sand mining

Ahead of Assembly Elections in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal embarked on another trip to the poll-bound state. After his arrival in Amritsar on December 07, CM Kejriwal alleged that illegal sand mining has been taking place in Punjab CM Charanjit Channi’s Constituency Chamkaur Sahib. “Serious allegations of sand theft against him. Punjab wants to know if he's the owner of illegal sand mining, has a partnership or provides protection to others. Truth should come out. We'll end this when AAP comes to power. It should be probed and FIR be registered,” said Kejriwal.