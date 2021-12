Kejriwal hits back at Punjab CM for calling him ‘Kala Angrez’

After Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ‘Kala Angrez’ remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 02 hit back and said that my intentions are not black. “My complexion has turned black in the Sun. I don't fly in a helicopter like you (Charanjit Singh Channi). Everybody knows my intentions are not black.