Kejriwal govt recommends lifting of weekend curfews: Delhi Dy CM

Deputy Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia on January 21 informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent a letter to Lieutenant Governor for his permission to end weekend curfews and odd-even system in markets. Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said, “COVID cases have come down in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken some decisions. Now the weekend curfew will be lifted. The private sector will operate with 50 per cent capacity. The 'odd-even' rule made for shops in markets will also be abolished. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a letter to the Lieutenant Governor for his permission. As soon as the Lt Governor's approval is received, it will be implemented in Delhi.”