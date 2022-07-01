Kejriwal Government to provide educational support to Tihar Jail inmates

To help Tihar Jail inmates reintegrate better with the society after completion of their jail term, the Kejriwal government will now provide them with skill training and educational support. Prior to this, Delhi Government school teachers will study their educational background and potential skills. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the DG (Prison) Sandeep Goel, Secretary, Education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the Education department including the teachers working with jail inmates on to discuss the details of the project.