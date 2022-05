Kedarnath Temple wears thin sheet of snow, Char Dham Yatra disrupted

Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand has been covered in a thin sheet of snow due to snowfall on May 25. Rudraprayag district is witnessing rain and snowfall for the last couple of days. Char Dham Yatra has been disrupted due to snowfall and rain. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers’ for the city.