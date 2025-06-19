Kedarnath Landslide 2 Pilgrims Dead 3 Injured After Boulders Roll Down On Trek Route | Uttarakhand

At least two pilgrims were killed and three others were injured after boulders rolled down from the top of a hill near Junglechatti ghat on the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, said police. The landslide occurred at 11.20 am with boulders rolling down the hillside, hitting pilgrims, palanquin, and porter operators while several people were trekking along the route.