KCR Nitish Kumar won’t be CMs by 2024 says Sushil Modi

Speaking on the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi on September 01 said that both the leaders won’t be Chief Ministers in their respective states by 2024. “KCR didn’t even accept Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate and outrightly denied it. Nitish Kumar tried to walk out of a presser when they were asked about it, though KCR tried to make him sit many times.