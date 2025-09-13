Kaziranga Road Accident Update Death Toll Rises To 24; Mini-Bus Had 13 Overspeeding Challans
The death toll in the tragic head-on collision between a passenger mini-bus and a container truck near Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has risen to 24 after more critically injured victims succumbed to their wounds during treatment.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
The death toll in the tragic head-on collision between a passenger mini-bus and a container truck near Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has risen to 24 after more critically injured victims succumbed to their wounds during treatment.