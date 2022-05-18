Kavitha Kalvakuntla questions monetisation of national assets asks for investment plans

While speaking on the Adilabad Cement Factory, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on May 18 in Hyderabad, raised questions about selling of the national assets by the government. She also asked about the Government’s plans in terms of investment in new infrastructures amid the monetisation of national assets. “PM Modi’s government is selling all the national assets. I want to know about the share of states. State’s assets are also there and hence state’s interest is also there. Employment issue arises with the selling of assets. I also want to know the government’s plans about investment in new infrastructure,” the TRS MLC said.