PM Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express connecting Katra and Srinagar. The inauguration will take place on June 6, 2025. This launch marks a key milestone in integrating Kashmir with India's railway network and boosting regional terrorism. Two daily pairs of trains to run, starting June 7, with bookings open on IRCTC. This launch marks a major milestone in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project. USBRL project includes engineering marvels like Chenab Bridge, and Anij Khad Bridge.