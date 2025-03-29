Kathua Encounter Nation Pays Last Respects As Bravehearts Are Laid To Rest | Indian Army

Nation pays tribute to martyred officers after Kathua encounter. A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Friday for police personnel killed in the Kathua anti-terror operation. Selection Grade Constables Balvinder Singh, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmed lost their lives in the operation. Encounter began on March 23 after locals reported suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal, leading to a 4-day gun fight. Two terrorists were neutralized, and security forces continue to secure the area. Security forces, including the Army, BSF, and CRPF, remain on high alert to prevent further cross-border infiltration.