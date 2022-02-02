Kashmiri youth sets up flour mill in Rajouri helps generate employment

A Kashmiri youth installed flour mill in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir to provide employment opportunities to the youngsters. Youngsters are getting jobs in self-employment unit of flour mill in Saranoo village. Over 50 unemployed youngsters are working in this flour mill to earn their livelihood. While speaking to ANI, the mill owner said that they supply flour to Rajouri and Poonch as well. “Many unemployed youngsters are working in the flour mill. 50 to 55 people are working here. We supply desi Atta from our mill to all over Rajouri and Poonch district,” the mill owner said.